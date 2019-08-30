Albon was ’great’ on Red Bull debut - Marko

Alex Albon has now secured the full public backing of his other Red Bull boss, Dr Helmut Marko.

After Spa, Christian Horner said Albon had a "very good start" to his stint with the senior team, after replacing the struggling Pierre Gasly.

And now, Red Bull’s notoriously tough driver manager, Marko, has also endorsed the rookie.

"He was great on the soft tyres, overtaking many people in a great way," Marko told ORF.

"Alexander was not able to have the pace that we should have on the straights and we tried to remedy that with the radio, but we did not fully understand each other to make the necessary changes," he added.

"But especially at the end of the race against Ricciardo, Albon was really great. Of course he was a little lucky to be fifth, but it was still great."