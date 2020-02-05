Australian GP || March 15 || 16h10 (Local time)

Albon must ’do more’ in 2020 - Marko

"With experience and better preparation"

Search

By GMM

5 February 2020 - 16:17
Albon must ’do more’ in 2020 - Marko

Alex Albon has to "do more" to keep impressing Red Bull-Honda into 2020, according to Dr Helmut Marko.

In the space of a single year, Marko resurrected Red Bull’s relationship with the then Formula E driver, gave Albon his F1 debut for Toro Rosso, and then promoted him to replace the struggling Pierre Gasly at the top team.

"He joined a top team last year after only six months," Marko told Kronen Zeitung newspaper.

British-born Thai rookie Albon was solid alongside Max Verstappen for his first half-season with Red Bull, but now Marko makes clear he wants more.

"With experience and better preparation, of course he has to do more," he said.

"He has to get stronger in qualifying and generally more consistent. But I am convinced that he will be able to do it," added Marko.

keyboard_arrow_left

Verstappen wants to challenge Hamilton - Marko

Magnussen eyes F1 future with ’big teams’

keyboard_arrow_right

Red Bull

More on Red Bull

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less