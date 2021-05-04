Abiteboul back in F1 with Alpine-linked company

Cyril Abiteboul will remain connected with the world of Formula 1.

At the end of last year, Renault - having decided to re-brand as Alpine - suddenly ousted its French team boss as Davide Brivio arrived from MotoGP and Marcin Budkowski was promoted.

Little has been heard about 43-year-old Abiteboul since then - until now.

Mecachrome, a French engineering company best known for its ties to Renault’s Formula 1 program, has now signed Abiteboul as a motorsport advisor.

"We are very proud that Cyril will support and share his experience with our group of companies," said CEO Christian Cornille.

"Since 1983, Mecachrome has helped various companies in the world’s leading racing series - in Formula 1, Formula 2, Formula 3, endurance racing and rally," he added.

"We need to understand the current trends and opportunities in this sector in order to align them with the Group’s objectives and the transformation that is underway in its other businesses."

Reports indicate that Mecachrome continues to provide the Alpine team with support in developing, manufacturing and assembling the Formula 1 engines.

"Working with Mecachrome, our historical partner, gives the project an advantage that will help to return us to the top level in Formula 1," Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi said.

Fernando Alonso has struggled since returning to Formula 1 with the team this year, but he showed some of his former flair in the race in Portimao.

"We fought against McLaren and Ferrari, which would have been unthinkable in Imola or Bahrain," said the Spaniard.

"My weakness is currently on Saturdays - squeezing the maximum out of the car on one lap," Alonso added. "In Barcelona and Monaco, Saturdays are the key so I have some homework to do for the coming weekend."