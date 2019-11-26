2021 speculation ’doesn’t affect me’ - Verstappen

Max Verstappen thinks Formula 1’s next generation of top drivers is in good shape for the future.

Although 2019 was initially billed as a Lewis Hamilton versus Sebastian Vettel battle, the season is ending with most agreeing that 22-year-olds Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc are poised to eventually take over.

When asked about Ferrari’s Leclerc, Verstappen’s boss at Red Bull, Christian Horner, told Auto Motor und Sport: "He’s also an incredible talent.

"Formula 1 can be happy to have two drivers of that generation that are of such a high calibre. They will have great fights in the future.

"Lewis will be there for a while too, and I don’t write off Sebastian either, who is still quite young. They are showing that there is still life in the old horse," he added.

Verstappen agrees that F1 is well placed with many young talents.

"I think it’s not just about Charles and myself," he told Sport Bild. "Lando Norris is very talented - he’s really good.

"Judging George Russell in the Williams is quite difficult but I think at the end of the day, there are many in this generation who will fight for the title, especially when the older ones quit," the Dutchman added.

Already, although Red Bull-Honda is clearly shaping up for a 2020 title challenge, Verstappen is being linked with a move to Mercedes or Ferrari for 2021.

When asked whether he would choose silver paint or red paint for his lounge room wall, he answered: "I’d choose my favourite colour, which is blue."

And if blue is not an option?

"Then I would take silver," Verstappen laughed. "But it has nothing to do with Mercedes or Ferrari. Silver just looks better on a wall than red.

"I know the rumours and the speculation, but it really doesn’t affect me at all.

"I know what I have and at the end of the day I know what I have to do - drive as fast as I can. That’s what I enjoy.

"Whatever comes from the outside doesn’t bother me at all," Verstappen said.