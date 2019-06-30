2020 Monza F1 deal ’on the right track’

The future of the Italian grand prix at Monza is "on the right track".

In May, fears about the 2020 race at the historic circuit near Milan eased when the Italian automobile club Aci agreed a deal with Liberty Media.

However, even the official F1 website admitted that a "formal signature" was still missing.

"I hope that it will be signed by July," Aci president Angelo Sticchi Damiani said in May.

So when asked in early July if Monza is safely on the F1 calendar for 2020, Damiani was quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Let’s say we are on the right track."

The Italian newspaper claims a five-year deal for 2020 to 2024 is on the table and "practically concluded", with an announcement likely "after the summer break".