Lewis Hamilton thinks his partnership with Valtteri Bottas is one of the best in F1 history.

While Hamilton raced to the title, his Mercedes teammate has failed to win a single race.

But Hamilton told Brazil’s Globo that the partnership with Bottas works unprecedentedly well.

"It is the best partnership in terms of respect and teamwork that has probably ever existed in formula one," said the Briton.

"I see how hard he works, he sees how hard I work. We don’t play games to try to hurt each other.

"This year there were definitely moments when he was instrumental in winning the races," Hamilton insisted.

However, Finn Bottas says he remains determined to beat Hamilton to the title in 2019.

"He is incredibly hard to beat," he told Bild am Sonntag. "But it’s possible.

"It’s never easy with him because you never want to be behind your teammate. But having Lewis as a teammate makes me work even harder.

"It helps me to see where I can improve even more. And it’s a great challenge for me to beat him," said Bottas.

"We share all our information, so I usually know where the differences are. And if things are possible for him then they are possible for me too."