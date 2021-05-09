Wolff suggests Ocon likely to stay at Alpine
"The situation with Esteban is a little strange"
Search
Esteban Ocon does not appear to be in the running for a works Mercedes seat for 2022.
Team boss Toto Wolff has made it clear he wants to retain Lewis Hamilton, but strong rumours are linking George Russell with Valtteri Bottas’ current position.
As for Ocon, the 24-year-old was another Mercedes junior but he is currently on loan to Alpine.
The Frenchman is currently impressing at the Enstone team alongside F1 legend Fernando Alonso.
"I made a few changes in my team over the winter," Ocon said in Barcelona. "The guys are amazing. We went to the factory together after Portugal to prepare. Nobody wanted to rest.
"With more experience, I know the car and the team better. We are now better at implementing what I say when we set up the car," he added.
As for the suggestion his current form might put him in the running to replace Bottas at Mercedes, he said on Saturday: "I want to concentrate on my job at Alpine."
Wolff seems to agree that Ocon staying at the French team is the most likely outcome for 2022.
"The situation with Esteban is a little strange," he said. "For a long time he was in our program at Mercedes but now he is a driver with the Alpine factory team. That is a fact.
"I think he is doing well there - he is developing and making progress," the Mercedes chief added. "He is also French.
"So all of the stars came together for him. I think that first of all he will decide how his career continues before we give an opinion on our side," Wolff said.
Mercedes
add_circle Mercedes will struggle to replace engine staff - Marko
add_circle Red Bull needs more speed for 2021 title - Verstappen
add_circle Even more Mercedes staff heading to Red Bull
add_circle ’New battlefield’ opens between Red Bull, Mercedes
More on Mercedes
Alpine F1 Team
add_circle Wolff suggests Ocon likely to stay at Alpine
add_circle Alonso also hurt knee, shoulder in cycling crash
add_circle Spain GP 2021 - Alpine F1 preview
add_circle Abiteboul back in F1 with Alpine-linked company
add_circle Kvyat to consider ’proposals’ for F1 future
More on Alpine F1 Team