Wolff in ’two minds’ about Horner’s F1 return

Toto Wolff says Christian Horner’s current predicament is partly of his own making, as speculation continues to swirl about the former Red Bull boss’ next move.

Horner has been linked with both a potential bid for the available 24 percent stake in Alpine and a return to the pitwall at Aston Martin, although the latter may be complicated by Adrian Newey’s apparent reluctance to reunite.

Wolff, whose Mercedes team is also assessing the Alpine opportunity, dismissed suggestions of a direct rivalry with Horner over the investment, despite their past rivalry and rift.

"Us looking at that stake is in no connection with Christian," he told the Press Association.

"And the idea that there is a rivalry between Christian and me around who buys an Alpine stake is made up."

At the same time, the Austrian suggested Horner’s situation is the result of years of combative behaviour.

"He has broken quite a lot of glass, and these things have repercussions in our microcosm," Wolff said. "But that is what he has done all his life, and that is what he knows best."

Despite their fierce rivalry during the Mercedes-Red Bull era, Wolff admitted the sport may be now missing Horner’s presence.

"I am in two minds about it," he said when asked about a potential return to the paddock for Horner. "The sport is missing personalities. And his personality was clearly very controversial and that is good for the sport.

"I said to Fred Vasseur that it needs ’the good, the bad, and the ugly.’ And it is now only the good and the ugly left. The bad is gone."

As for whether Wolff and Horner may somehow be able to work together over the Alpine stake, the 54-year-old answered: "I don’t think so."

Still, he struck a more reflective tone about their long-running feud.

"But even when I had the biggest frustration, and anger with him, you need to remind yourself that even your worst enemy has a best friend so there must be some goodness.

"I don’t know if he is finding his way back, and in which function. I certainly don’t wish him bad," he said.