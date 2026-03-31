F1, Red Bull fear Verstappen exit as rules pressure grows

Fears are growing that Max Verstappen really could walk away from Formula 1 if the controversial 2026 regulations are not changed.

After the Dutchman admitted at Suzuka he will consider his future in the coming "weeks and months", attention has turned to a well-known clause in his Red Bull contract that could allow him to leave if he is outside the top three by the summer break.

The prospect of a Verstappen-less F1 is now being openly discussed in the media. "All those involved benefit from finding a solution," La Gazzetta dello Sport wrote.

"For economic reasons and in terms of visibility for the sport, Verstappen is crucial and Formula 1 risks losing one of its iconic drivers."

Verstappen himself has made clear that rule changes could influence his thinking. "They know what to do," he said of the FIA and Liberty Media.

Even his father Jos believes the governing bodies are listening.

"They really do listen to him, I’m convinced of that," he told De Telegraaf.

"It could be that they are changing some small things in the regulations this year, but that is not going to make the difference. I hope there will be major changes for next season or if necessary for the year after that."

At the same time, Jos acknowledged the political complexity behind any changes. "It’s also a political game," he said. "It’s not always easy to make changes," he said.

"Toto Wolff and Mercedes will want to stick to these rules for as long as possible. That’s their right, of course. They can benefit from this now."

Concerns have intensified following Oliver Bearman’s crash at Suzuka, linked to large speed differentials between cars harvesting and deploying energy.

"Something needs to be done, and I believe they have the tools to do it," former F1 driver Mika Salo told Ilta Sanomat. "Besides safety, it looks stupid when the speed differences are that big."

McLaren boss Andrea Stella agrees the issue must be addressed quickly.

"That should be at the top of the agenda," he said of upcoming FIA meetings during the forced April break.

"We don’t want to wait until something happens before taking action," the Italian added. "And now something has happened. Fortunately, Oliver escaped with only a few bruises, nothing too serious.

"But we have a responsibility to take the necessary measures, especially for safety reasons, and to implement them."

Behind the scenes, even Red Bull appears concerned about Verstappen’s mindset. Well-connected Dutch journalist Erik van Haren revealed the reaction within the team after Verstappen’s post-race comments on Viaplay.

"Many English journalists called me and from Red Bull there was also contact," he said.

"Did he really say that?" he recounted, referring to his conversation with a Red Bull source.

Van Haren believes Verstappen’s threat is genuine.

"I don’t think it’s a kind of threat to put the pressure on," he said.

"Of course he hopes that something will change, but I honestly have the idea at this moment that it is a kind of promise that he will really stop if there is nothing to change in the direction next year or the following year."

Former driver Christijan Albers thinks Formula 1 will ultimately act to keep its biggest star. "Yes, 100 percent," he said.

"You always need big names. We saw that with Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton.

"Hamilton doesn’t have that mojo anymore, because I feel like Leclerc still has the upper hand. So they can’t lose Max.

"They will do everything they can to keep Max."