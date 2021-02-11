Vettel to get car handling he needs to shine - boss

Aston Martin will do "everything we can" to give Sebastian Vettel a car that handles to his liking, according to team boss Otmar Szafnauer.

As the quadruple world champion moves on after his calamitous last years at Ferrari, Szafnauer says Silverstone based Aston Martin will provide the 33-year-old with the kind of supportive environment he lacked at Maranello.

Vettel will also discover a car that works better for him, Szafnauer added.

"Funnily enough, almost every driver we have had likes a car with a stable rear end," he told the German broadcaster RTL.

"We have always tried to work on this kind of stability in order to have a car with a good balance, so we’ll certainly do everything we can to ensure Sebastian has this," Szafnauer added.

In turn, Aston Martin will benefit from the German driver’s experience and input, Szafnauer said.

"We know that Sebastian is one of the best drivers when it comes to choosing the correct strategy," he told Sport Bild magazine.

The German publication Sport1 says Vettel has already spent time in the Aston Martin simulator, as the team makes key chassis changes for 2021.

One of those changes is the full rear suspension of the title-winning 2020 Mercedes.

"It was great," Szafnauer said, referring to Vettel’s first simulator runs.

"Sebastian is everything we expected him to be - a true professional and a four time world champion, and we can see why.

"He works very hard, asks questions and has a huge amount of knowledge," he added.

"We ensure not only that we give the drivers a car, but also an environment, the tools, everything they need to do their best. For both of them," Szafnauer said, also referring to Lance Stroll.

"If we can do these things, I think points, podiums and victories will come naturally."