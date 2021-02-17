Vettel can be a ’hero again’ in F1 - Rosberg

Sebastian Vettel can become "the hero again" as he moves on from his horror last seasons with Ferrari to race for Aston Martin in 2021.

That is the view of fellow German and 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg.

"He needed a change," Rosberg told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper, when asked about quadruple world champion’s move.

"He was in a negative spiral at Ferrari," he added. "At Aston Martin he will be the hero again and will be celebrated. He is still one of the best of all time."

Another former F1 race winner from Germany, Ralf Schumacher, agrees with Rosberg’s assessment of Vettel’s move to Aston Martin.

"If Sebastian has a car that he can merge with again, we can expect more from him again," he told f1-insider.com.

"It’s about the details in Formula 1. You brake a little earlier here, accelerate a little later there, and you’re already three tenths behind your teammate who is getting along better.

"In the race it all adds up even more," Schumacher added.

He thinks Vettel, 33, will also benefit from the switch from Ferrari to Mercedes power.

"It’s not just the most powerful engine in the field, it’s also the most drivable," said Schumacher.

Rosberg, though, expects his former teammate Lewis Hamilton to dominate again in 2021 at the wheel of the works Mercedes.

"He has incredible talent and the best car," he said.

"The fact that I beat him in the same car gives me extra confirmation of my own success."