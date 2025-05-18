Verstappen warns rival bosses about F1 future talks

Max Verstappen has issued a clear warning to any rival Formula 1 team boss who is contemplating giving him a phone call.

Between Miami and Imola, the quadruple world champion was roaring at record-breaking speed around the Nurburgring’s feared Nordschleife layout in a Ferrari GT3 car.

"If I was his team boss, I would ask him if he was out of his mind," former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher told Sky Deutschland.

Verstappen’s Red Bull bosses Christian Horner and Dr Helmut Marko, however, insist they have no problem with their star driver’s antics - with Marko insisting the team is simply more "liberal" than some others.

Mercedes’ Toto Wolff, for instance, is known for strictly preventing his drivers from engaging in dangerous activities.

At Imola, De Telegraaf newspaper asked Verstappen about his now famous recent phone conversation with Wolff. "I think it was our first real talk since 2021," the 27-year-old revealed.

"We have corrected a few things about that year. We also talked about the future perspective," Verstappen added. "But for me it is not just about Formula 1.

"Everyone always thinks that decisions about my future are purely based on what is happening here in this world, but I am still busy with many more things. That is not something that every team can offer."

Indeed, Red Bull dropped Verstappen’s winter skiing ban, and now he has the team’s blessing to break records at the Nordschleife. "That’s right," the Dutchman smiled.

"And if - if - I ever move somewhere else, everything will remain the same in my life. I’m not going to limit myself with these things.

"If someone doesn’t like my hobbies, that’s their right. But then I won’t even answer the phone."

Verstappen is pledging to stay in Formula 1 "at least until 2028" - but not yet beyond that. "It is clear that I do not like everything in this environment, but I do like working with the people around me and the racing itself.

"Although a fourth place like in Miami is not what I do it for. But it’s still better than finishing last."

McLaren has the dominant package at the moment, although both drivers are under long contracts. Fascinatingly, however, team CEO Zak Brown has clearly declared at Imola that he would allow Verstappen to continue to ski and drive GT3 cars if the Dutchman ever wore Papaya-orange.

"We generally like to see our drivers in race cars - McLarens, of course," he told Bild newspaper. "But as long as their focus is on Formula 1 and they’re just having fun for a day, it’s all perfectly fine."

In Miami, McLaren’s Lando Norris criticised Verstappen for apparently being prepared to crash every time a rival tries to overtake him.

"That doesn’t bother me at all," Verstappen said when asked about the jibe. When I leave the circuit, I think about my GT3 project and what I do with my sim racing team Redline.

"I find them much more fun and interesting than worrying about what someone thinks or says about me."