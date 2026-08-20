’Best’ for Verstappen to stay at Red Bull - Marko

Dr Helmut Marko believes Max Verstappen and Red Bull continuing together says the team’s recent progress gives him confidence.

The former Red Bull motorsport advisor, who retired at the end of last year, told Sport Bild he still follows qualifying and races closely even if he no longer watches every practice session.

"My heart still beats for Red Bull, of course," said the 83-year-old.

"Their start wasn’t easy, but the team is getting better and better. I’m happy about that because it’s also important for the future."

When asked about the now ended continuing speculation surrounding Verstappen’s exit clause and possible departure, Marko was clear.

"It was best for both sides to continue to cooperate. I believe they’re on the right track," the Austrian added.

"It would be good if this were communicated sooner. Max isn’t just a driver, he’s the figurehead of the racing team."

Marko also praised Red Bull’s younger drivers.

"I’m very impressed with how well Hadjar is doing in qualifying," he said.

"Three times he’s been faster than Max. That deserves respect."

"But now he needs to improve in the races and get his tyre management under control."

He also highlighted Arvid Lindblad and Formula 2 leader Nikola Tsolov, who is strongly linked with a promotion into F2 for 2027.

"Lindblad is having a fantastic first Formula 1 season," said Marko.

"He’s showing that he has great potential. The same goes for Nikola Tsolov."

"I think he can hold his own in Formula 1 and will bring Red Bull a lot of joy."

Despite Red Bull maintaining an open invitation, Marko says he has no immediate desire to return to the paddock.

"Red Bull has extended a permanent invitation, but so far I’m not drawn back to the paddock. I’m happy with my life."