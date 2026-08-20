Wolff open to abandoning current engine formula

Toto Wolff says Mercedes’ current advantage under Formula 1’s new power unit regulations does not mean he wants the concept to remain long-term.

Mercedes has emerged with the strongest overall package of combustion and electric power, but Wolff told f1-insider.com that discussions about the next engine generation are already active.

"I am speaking with FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, I am speaking with Stefano Domenicali and with the other engine manufacturers," he revealed.

Wolff is openly critical of some characteristics of the current engines.

"I can’t stand it when the cars rev up for ten seconds before the start," he smiled. "It sounds like a fire alarm."

Ben Sulayem openly favours a return to a V8 with a much smaller electric component.

"Ben Sulayem wants an eight-cylinder V8 that sounds good and a smaller battery," Wolff acknowledged.

A future split of roughly 80 percent combustion power and 20 percent electric, for around 1000 horsepower, is being discussed, Wolff explained.

"I think that’s the direction Formula 1 is currently moving in," he said.

"And as a purist, I like that."

GPDA chairman Alex Wurz says the drivers have already played a major role in pushing Formula 1 away from the most extreme aspects of the current regulations.

"There have been many complaints from drivers and industry insiders," he told Osterreich.

"Without the involvement of the GPDA group, the regulations would never have been changed."

Wurz says more revisions are still coming.

"However, out of fairness to the engine manufacturers, they couldn’t change them radically, but only gradually," said the Austrian.

"A lot will happen in the next two years. The share of combustion engines will increase again, but a hybrid component will remain."

He also understands Max Verstappen’s frustration with the current direction.

"Perhaps the regulations have been changed too much, too quickly," said Wurz.