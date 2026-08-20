Sainz stays as pressure grows on Vowles

Carlos Sainz has finally committed to Williams for 2027, but the announcement does little to ease growing scrutiny of team principal James Vowles amid a disappointing season under the all-new regulations.

Williams describes Sainz’s deal as multi-year, although paddock rumours continue to suggest significant exit protection has been built into the new deal.

After repeatedly criticising the car and the team’s lack of progress this season, Sainz struck a notably loyal tone in the official announcement.

"I truly believe in the people that form this team, both at the factory and at the racetracks, and the investments and hard work that are happening in the background," he said.

"We have what it takes to turn this around together. I’m as committed as I was on day one to helping get Williams back to where it belongs."

Ralf Schumacher is much less convinced about Williams’ trajectory.

"They are a long way from the top," the former team driver and race winner told Sky Deutschland.

"James Vowles has to turn things around somehow, otherwise things will get tight for him too."

Schumacher believes the 2026 setback is particularly damaging because Williams had placed such high hopes on the regulation reset.

"They’re starting from scratch again, or even from minus zero, I’d say," the German noted. "It will take forever again, and that won’t change."

Elsewhere, the driver market is expected to become one of the main paddock stories at Zandvoort this weekend.

"I would say that the silly season is now in full swing," Schumacher said.

"The rumours surrounding Esteban Ocon are getting stronger. He would no longer have a seat at Haas next year and that would be a shame for him of course."

Sky Italia reports that Leonardo Fornaroli is now expected to race for Haas next season, while Jack Doohan is also linked with a TPC test for the team at Jerez after Madrid and Ferrari junior Rafael Camara remains in the frame.

At Red Bull, the speculation around Max Verstappen is also likely to continue through his final home GP.

"We haven’t heard anything about that either," Schumacher said.

"Hopefully for them it will only be a farewell tour for the grand prix of the Netherlands rather than Max’s farewell to the team."

Red Bull has meanwhile confirmed Liam Lawson will replace the injured Isack Hadjar at Zandvoort, with reserve Yuki Tsunoda moving into the Racing Bulls seat.

Paddock rumours suggest Hadjar’s wrist injury may actually involve a broken bone sustained during boxing training.