Verstappen shrugs off Norris’ middle finger

Lando Norris pointed the middle finger at Max Verstappen on Sunday, but it’s the second McLaren raced by Oscar Piastri who is beginning to run away with 2025.

Red Bull’s Verstappen started from pole in Miami, but team advisor Dr Helmut Marko acknowledges the reality of the situation.

"Max showed his magic on one lap," he said. "But in the race we saw how far behind McLaren we are. We are talking about seven tenths of a second."

It was Piastri who emerged with his third consecutive grand prix win, and now a 16-point advantage over Norris - but Norris vented his fury at his friend Verstappen.

Onboard footage showed Norris displaying the middle finger at the quadruple world champion following the latest feisty wheel-to-wheel battle.

"It’s the way it is with Max - it’s crash or don’t pass," said the Briton. "But he’s ruining his own race. He’s not racing very smart."

Verstappen, however, hit back by insisting he was simply resigned to finishing behind those with clearly superior pace. "Of course I tried a few things with those McLarens," said the Dutchman, "because I have nothing to lose.

"A bit of fun, because I can’t make much else of it."

He said he wasn’t even interested in Red Bull’s unsuccessful protest against a yellow flag incident involving George Russell, which could have elevated Verstappen to P3.

"It doesn’t really matter whether you finish third or fourth," Verstappen insisted. "That’s not why I’m here. At one point I thought ’never mind - I’ll go home soon’."

As for Norris’ middle-finger and verbal complaints about Verstappen’s racing style, and the ongoing reputation as a ’bad guy’, the Red Bull driver denied it affects him.

"Why? Is that a problem?" he told Viaplay.

"I defend myself with the means at my disposal, just like every other Formula 1 driver."