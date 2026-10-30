Verstappen open to Le Mans with Ricciardo

Max Verstappen has responded to former teammate Daniel Ricciardo’s suggestion that the pair could race together again - at Le Mans.

Ricciardo said this week that a one-off Le Mans appearance appeals to him and named Verstappen as one of the drivers he would most like to share a car with.

"He’s a smart guy to choose me for his crew!" Verstappen joked in Mexico.

He then admitted the idea has already been discussed privately.

"His words weren’t news to me - we’d already discussed it," said the Red Bull driver.

"Daniel and I communicate quite a bit, but we’re not the kind of people who feel the need to share everything publicly."

Verstappen said he would not rule out the idea, but only if the preparation was serious enough to fight for victory.

"If we decide to take on this project, we need to do everything right and have a real chance of winning," he said.

"For me, if I do it, then I want to do it right, with very good preparation."

That means a Le Mans appearance is unlikely in the short term.

"I don’t have enough free time at the moment to fully focus on a Le Mans project," said Verstappen. "Right now I can’t devote enough time to it."