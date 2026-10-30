Bearman says Haas delay ’not in my hands’

Oliver Bearman says he still wants to remain with Haas in 2027, amid reports that salary negotiations may be holding up a new deal.

Recent rumours have suggested Bearman’s management is seeking a major pay rise, reportedly to around EUR6 million for next season.

When asked about his future in Mexico, the Ferrari junior said his preference is clear.

"I want to continue with Haas. That’s definitely my goal," said Bearman.

"There are a few things in the background that we’re working on, but it’s been very clear that continuing with Haas will be my target."

Bearman added that the delay is not his decision.

"It’s not really in my hands, I can tell you that," he said.

"If it was up to me, it would have already been announced a long time ago. There are a few bigger-picture things that we’re working on."

Blick newspaper reports that Haas may now be examining alternatives.

Earlier this week, the team reportedly ran a 2023 Formula 1 car at Spielberg with three Japanese drivers, using an unbranded transporter for the private test.

Among them was Toyota-backed Ryo Hirakawa, who is also driving in FP1 in Mexico.