Verstappen insists he is still F1’s best driver

Max Verstappen insists he remains Formula 1’s best driver despite missing out on the world championship for a second consecutive season.

After four straight titles, the Dutchman has now watched Lando Norris and Kimi Antonelli claim successive championships.

But speaking to a small group of Dutch journalists, including De Telegraaf, after qualifying in Brazil, Verstappen insisted his confidence remains intact.

"It always feels that way," he said when asked if he still considers himself the best.

"Otherwise, I’ll quit."

The 29-year-old said he was satisfied with his own performances this year, despite Red Bull’s early struggles with its car and new power unit.

"I think I’ve just had another good season," he said.

"But of course, you are also dependent on your car. Lately, we’ve just had things sorted out reasonably well. And then the victories come."

Verstappen said he had believed in his ability to become the best even when he debuted as a 17-year-old in 2015.

"I also knew that I still had a lot to learn. But I certainly had it in my head that I had the potential to be the best," said the Dutchman.

Verstappen also shrugged off criticism from former F1 driver Johnny Herbert, who compared him to Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde following his recent practice clash with Liam Lawson.

"That doesn’t bother me at all," Verstappen said.

"What do I care?"

He insisted the matter had been resolved privately, but maintained that Lawson, who is still fighting to retain his Racing Bulls seat, needed to be more careful.

"Everything has simply been discussed properly," said Verstappen.

"I understand that he wants to make a strong impression, but do that with someone else."