MotoGP revolt adds pressure on F1’s Qatar plans

Formula 1 drivers are watching MotoGP’s growing Qatar controversy closely as uncertainty continues over F1’s own planned Middle East finale.

MotoGP is still scheduled to race at Losail next week, but reports say around two-thirds of riders expressed opposition at Phillip Island and are now seeking written safety guarantees, including an evacuation plan if the regional conflict suddenly escalates.

Championship management has reportedly reminded riders of their contractual obligations to attend - an interesting detail given MotoGP and Formula 1 are now both under Liberty Media ownership.

When asked about the situation in Mexico, Charles Leclerc said the picture could still change quickly.

"I think nobody knows at the moment," he said.

"It can change from one day to another. Things can ramp up."

"At the moment, it looks like the right thing from what we’ve seen in MotoGP, but I just think these things can change day to day."

Alex Albon said the MotoGP riders were right to demand guarantees.

"I think the riders are doing the right things in getting the insurance assurances they’re asking for," said the Williams driver.

He added that the issue has not yet been discussed extensively within the GPDA, but is likely to be.

"It’s definitely one of the topics that are probably on the list of things we need to discuss," Albon said.

Formula 1 is due to race in Qatar on November 29 and Abu Dhabi on December 6, with Imola still being prepared as a possible replacement finale if the Gulf races are cancelled.