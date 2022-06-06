Verstappen may quit F1 after current contract
"I haven’t decided yet what I’ll do after 2028"
World champion and current world championship leader Max Verstappen has warned that he may "stop" his Formula 1 career after the end of his current contract.
The 24-year-old Dutchman has signed an incredible $50-plus million per year deal with Red Bull through 2027 - and rules out sticking around beyond that in a role such as a commentator.
"You will not see me again as an analyst or in a team role," he told Formule 1, a Dutch publication.
"I don’t have the motivation for that. When I don’t drive anymore, I want to do other fun things."
However, some of that fun could be at the wheel of a racing car, as Verstappen cited the example of his father Jos who is back racing at a semi-professional level.
"It’s nice to still be competitive at a good age," Max said.
"The problem is that when I participate in anything, I really want to win."
Verstappen, though, isn’t sure how old he will be when his Formula 1 career ends - or whether he will even sign another contract at all.
"I haven’t decided yet what I’ll do after 2028," he told Sky Deutschland. "Maybe I’ll stop.
"I’ve been in Formula 1 since I was 17 years old," Verstappen added. "That’s a long time. I’ve had many seasons in F1 already. Maybe I want to do something different."
He indicated that his future is definitely at the wheel of a racing car, though.
"I want to do other types of races - long-distance races, for example," said Verstappen. "Or Maybe by then I’ll be tired of travelling all the time.
"Maybe I want a simpler life and just do the races I like."
