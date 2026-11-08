Shock Lawson-Williams rumour emerges in Brazil

A sensational rumour has emerged in Brazil that Liam Lawson could replace Alex Albon at Williams next year, even as the New Zealander admits his Formula 1 future is looking increasingly bleak.

Former F1 driver Franck Montagny reportedly claimed on Canal Plus that Racing Bulls has decided to drop Lawson for 2027 in favour of Formula 2 contender Nikola Tsolov.

However, Montagny suggested Lawson could instead move to Williams alongside Carlos Sainz, with Albon losing his seat.

The claim has already been strongly disputed.

Journalist Thomas Maher reported that multiple sources had indicated there was "no truth whatsoever" to suggestions Albon would be replaced.

Williams also only recently confirmed Albon for 2027.

Lawson, meanwhile, appears increasingly frustrated that his strong 2026 performances have still not secured his future.

"I don’t know what else they want me to do," he said in Brazil, where he qualified a strong P5 in the wet.

The 24-year-old has impressed both at Racing Bulls and during his temporary return to Red Bull as Isack Hadjar’s injury replacement.

But Lawson admits the delay has left him with few alternatives.

"It’s tough, isn’t it? It’s the end of the season," he said.

"When something like this is pushed all the way to the end, you’re left with not really any options, so it’s not the easiest situation."

He added: "Obviously, I want to be racing in F1, and I’m trying to show my best every weekend. I feel like we’ve had a good year."