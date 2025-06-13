Verstappen: I’m not going to change my approach

Dr Helmut Marko has effectively ruled out victory for Max Verstappen in Canada.

The admission comes at a critical moment for the Dutch driver and Red Bull - as Verstappen, having written off his chances after Barcelona, teeters on the brink of a race ban.

Also still lingering are rumours that the 27-year-old might jump ship to Mercedes or Aston Martin.

Verstappen has even reflected on seeing Red Bull’s former designer Adrian Newey wearing green Aston Martin team gear on the grid recently in Monaco.

"It reminded me of how he was with us when I saw him in the garage," said the quadruple world champion. "Of course there is no point in thinking about it anymore. Adrian is no longer with us.

"Seeing him in green now is a bit different, but I’m happy for him. I’m curious to see what they can do next year, when he’s fully involved in the new regulations."

Interestingly, Verstappen doesn’t seem bothered at the prospect of a race ban - even if Red Bull advisor Marko describes the idea of the team’s star driver being absent in Austria as "catastrophic".

"I can’t just pull out of every duel," Verstappen said. "I race the way I want to race and I’m not going to change my approach.

"I trust myself."

He also said issuing a Monday morning mea culpa after apparently driving deliberately into George Russell in Barcelona "wasn’t difficult or anything".

As for Russell, he quipped that Verstappen may "drive even more aggressively so he can have a weekend off at home".

Indeed, Verstappen had left Barcelona declaring that he doesn’t feel like he’s actually challenging the dominant McLarens for the 2025 title.

When asked if victory in Montreal is a possibility for Verstappen this weekend, Marko admitted: "Purely in terms of speed, no.

"There’s not much going for us here," he told Kronen Zeitung. "There are no fast corners, there are high kerbs - everything our car hasn’t loved in the past.

"Perhaps what’s working in our favour are the cooler temperatures, and then there’s the famous Wall of Champions, that even world champions have crashed into. There’s always been some turbulent races here."

Former F1 driver Alex Wurz, however, thinks Verstappen will still be racing with a potential fifth world championship - and avoiding a race ban - in mind.

"I think he will definitely have it in his head," he said. "He will start with his elbows tucked in, if the situation demands it.

"But eventually he will stick his elbows out again and accept the consequences," Wurz smiled.