Verstappen expects F1 unity despite MotoGP Qatar crisis

Max Verstappen does not expect Formula 1 teams to fracture over the Gulf security crisis in the same way MotoGP has after Yamaha’s decision to boycott this weekend’s Qatar race.

Both championships are now controlled by Liberty Media, making Yamaha’s refusal to travel to Lusail particularly awkward as Formula 1 prepares for its own Qatar and Abu Dhabi finale later this month.

F1 continues to publicly insist both grands prix will go ahead, amid reports that teams have also received a message urging them to trust F1 and the FIA and maintain a united public position while the security situation is monitored.

Verstappen thinks an outright F1 split is unlikely.

"I don’t think a situation similar to what happened in MotoGP will happen," he said.

"I haven’t heard drivers discussing it much. It’s a difficult situation, especially for MotoGP, since they’re heading there very soon."

"Luckily, we still have time."

The Red Bull driver has nevertheless been one of the few prominent F1 figures prepared to publicly question travelling to the region, recently saying that if it were entirely his decision he might prefer not to go.

He remains cautious now.

"Everything depends on what safety guarantees we can be given and what happens in the coming weeks," said Verstappen.

"Right now, I can say, ’Yes, I’d be happy to go there.’ However, no one knows whether that will be the case next week, given the unstable situation in the region."

GPDA director Carlos Sainz also expressed doubts in Austin, saying it was "relatively premature" to be convinced the races were safe, before Williams issued a clarification stressing his confidence in F1 and the FIA.