Verstappen admits he could leave Red Bull

For the first time, Max Verstappen has admitted he is not 100 percent committed to staying at Red Bull Racing next year.

Team advisor Dr Helmut Marko confessed at Imola that, given McLaren’s dominance so far, a fifth consecutive drivers’ title for the Dutchman is "becoming unrealistic".

That’s bad news for the team as Verstappen’s exit clauses loom in the summer.

So far, the 27-year-old has pledged allegiance to Red Bull even amid the political and performance turmoil. "You know what the problem is," he now tells De Telegraaf newspaper.

"If you really had a choice and looked purely at performance, you could change teams almost every season. But of course that is not possible," Verstappen said.

The big unknown is the radical new engine and chassis rules for 2026. Adrian Newey is fully focused on the new Honda-powered 2026 car for Aston Martin, while Mercedes appears confident it will master the engine rules from the start.

Red Bull, meanwhile, is preparing its very own 2026 engine in collaboration with Ford. When asked how he thinks that will perform on track, Mercedes’ Toto Wolff told Osterreich newspaper: "Nobody knows.

"Any and all speculation is just speculation."

Verstappen completely agrees.

"Everyone can say that they know who has the best credentials, but no one knows for sure," said the quadruple world champion.

"The only team that has it best right now is McLaren," he added. "And although the cars and engines change next year, if they can keep this advantage with the tyres, that is really significant.

"Then it will be the same next year."

McLaren’s drivers are locked in for the long-term, as is Verstappen at Red Bull - although the Dutchman has exit clauses that could allow him to depart before 2028.

"I always think and have always thought about my future," Verstappen said. "Also in the good years.

"On the other hand, I think I am quite calm about it at the moment."

When asked by interviewer Erik van Haren if that means he is 100 percent committed to Red Bull for 2026, Verstappen skilfully answered: "I have always told the team that.

"That is the intention. Unless things go very strangely."

Van Haren told Verstappen that his answer does not equate to a 100 percent guarantee for Red Bull. "But that is not my intention at the moment," Verstappen reiterated.

"First I want to see how the rest of the season - or at least part of it - goes. So that big, decent steps can be taken by the team. The upcoming races are very important. Yes, also for my future.

"I’m not just talking about next year, but in general," he emphasised. "I think everyone in the team understands that."