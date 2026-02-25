Vasseur plays down Ferrari pressure despite rumours

Frederic Vasseur says he is unfazed by speculation about his position at Ferrari, insisting media noise is part of the job in Italy.

The Ferrari team principal faced intense scrutiny during a difficult 2025 campaign, amid rumours his subsequent contract extension may have been limited to a single year.

Now, with Ferrari emerging as a potential favourite under the new 2026 regulations, Vasseur reflected on the unique pressure that comes with leading the Scuderia.

"Everything in Italy is amplified. For better or for worse," he told Auto Hebdo. "We have to constantly dampen the positive euphoria, as well as the negative emotions.

"I’m just trying to protect the team members, but that’s my job and I knew that when I signed the contract."

Ferrari’s improved form has reignited optimism in Maranello, but Vasseur warned that enthusiasm can be as destabilising as criticism.

"The team is surrounded by a special enthusiasm, which means that we can easily get lost and people waste too much energy on it," he said. "I have to protect people from these waves."

He was particularly critical of persistent speculation about internal instability.

"We have to distinguish rumours from reality," Vasseur said. "In Italy you can have a 15-year contract, but what will never change is the attitude of the press.

"What matters is my relationship with Ferrari. I know where I stand in the eyes of the management.

"When these rumours affect the team and our employees, it is harmful and disturbing. When they start mentioning the people who work behind the scenes, I consider it disrespectful."