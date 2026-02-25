Hadjar settling quickly at Red Bull after Tsunoda exit

Isack Hadjar appears to be making a smooth start at Red Bull Racing after replacing Yuki Tsunoda as Max Verstappen’s teammate for 2026.

The young Frenchman has kept a relatively low profile over the winter, but early signs suggest he is adapting well to life inside one of Formula 1’s most intense garages.

"As a guy like me who really enjoys the hard work, I felt a bit more comfortable here," Hadjar said. "I’m very, very happy working with these guys who are very committed to winning. I’m very happy to be here. I’m very lucky.

"It’s going very smoothly."

He has even hinted that he feels more at ease at Red Bull than he did within the sister Racing Bulls structure.

Crucially, Hadjar says his relationship with reigning champion Max Verstappen is already positive.

"Max doesn’t hide any data," he told Auto Hebdo. "He doesn’t withhold any information from me and answers all my questions. And since he always performs well on the track, our data can be easily compared."

Hadjar added that Verstappen’s feedback aligns perfectly with the telemetry.

"He’s not lying," he said. "For me, it’s important that what the driver says matches the data. That helps my development a lot."

Interestingly, two former Verstappen teammates - Alexander Albon and Sergio Perez - have both backed Hadjar to succeed where others struggled.

"I think Isack is a fast driver, and the rule change in 2026 is a good thing for him - it’s a clean slate for everyone," Albon said. "From what I’ve seen so far, he seems quite comfortable in the car. He’ll have a lot to learn, having a very fast teammate like Max, but I think he’ll do quite well."

Perez also believes the timing is right.

"He is ready to go to Red Bull," the Mexican said. "With such a change in regulations, I think Isack is a very talented driver. If he keeps a cool head throughout the year, he’ll have a long and successful F1 career.

"Being Max’s teammate at Red Bull, in a very good team, is a huge opportunity."

Hadjar himself is realistic about the team’s current competitiveness.

"What’s certain is that we’re not the fastest," he admitted. At worst, he sees Red Bull as the fourth-strongest force heading into Melbourne, suggesting even an eighth-place finish would represent a logical starting point rather than a setback.

He currently rates Ferrari as particularly strong, with Mercedes and McLaren close behind.

However, Hadjar remains optimistic.

"Our reliability is good and the race pace looks solid," he said. "I expect, at least at the start of the season, that we will be more competitive in the race than in qualifying."