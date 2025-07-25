Tsunoda under pressure as Red Bull weighs ’26 replacement

With Max Verstappen increasingly likely to remain at Red Bull in 2026, attention is now turning to who will partner him - and whether Yuki Tsunoda has a realistic shot at keeping his seat.

Tsunoda, 25, has struggled through 2025 and is again trailing Verstappen both in results and development priority. While the Japanese driver insists he’s improving, Red Bull’s Spa upgrade - including a new front wing - is only being fitted to Verstappen’s car.

"I was told yesterday that we will not be using these new features," Tsunoda confirmed. "I have a tough task ahead of me, given the density of the results. In such a situation, every little thing matters, but I will do my best."

Out of contract at the end of the season, Tsunoda will also lose Honda backing as the Japanese manufacturer transitions to Aston Martin in 2026 - a team with no available seats. He’s been linked to the incoming Cadillac project, but admitted at Spa that his preference is to stay put.

"Things are going well, and I’m feeling more comfortable with every race," Tsunoda said. "If you look at the results, it might not seem that way, but if we look at the data, the difference I had with Max in Silverstone in Q2 is pretty similar if we take the difference between the two packages into account."

He also blamed his failure to reach Q3 in Britain on a power unit issue: "I lost just over a tenth. That cost me a place in Q3. Without that problem, I would have been about three tenths behind Max - and that’s roughly the package difference."

Despite being overlooked for new parts, Tsunoda insists he still has support within the team - particularly from Dr Helmut Marko.

"Helmut is straightforward. If I perform poorly, he immediately tells me. But it’s a kind of pressure that motivates me," he said. "He’s been working this way since I was a junior, and I really appreciate the support."

Incoming team principal Laurent Mekies - who worked closely with Tsunoda at Alpha Tauri-Racing Bulls and now leads Red Bull - offered guarded encouragement.

"Yuki is a fast guy," said Mekies. "Circumstances have been difficult. But the team is very strongly behind him, trying to unlock what can be unlocked. Yes, I’m confident he will be able to show his true value in the near future."

Still, the internal momentum appears to favour Red Bull junior and Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar, who has impressed since debuting this year.

Hadjar, who now loses Mekies as his direct team boss, said the shift could work in his favour: "I’m not going to lie, it could be useful. But we’ll see - there are still 12 races left. I have to keep pushing."

"You’re only worth what you put in in your last race," he added.

Former Red Bull driver Pierre Gasly, now Alpine’s lead man, has also been linked to a return. But the Frenchman made clear he is not engaged in talks.

"My contract is with Alpine, and my goal is to win with this team," said Gasly. "This is the project I am dedicated to."

He commented on Horner’s dismissal but stopped short of suggesting it changed anything for him: "Christian’s dismissal may seem abrupt, but they are used to it - I speak from experience."

For Tsunoda, Horner’s exit adds further uncertainty. Asked at Spa if the change might affect his standing, he was diplomatic.

"I appreciate the way Christian supported me in previous races," Tsunoda said. "I received a message from him yesterday saying, ’Give it your all.’ It was nice to read that."

He said Helmut Marko informed him of the news. "That’s all I can say about it," Tsunoda concluded.