Toto Wolff to miss Brazilian GP

Toto Wolff will this weekend sit out a grand prix for the first time since 2013.

Now the Mercedes boss, 47-year-old Wolff began attending races regularly in 2019 when he bought a share of Williams. He left in 2013 when he and fellow Austrian Niki Lauda bought into Mercedes.

Last week, Wolff was at the German team’s Brackley (UK) headquarters, where 1500 staff members celebrated their sixth consecutive drivers’ and constructors’ titles.

"Despite this record breaking achievement, I still feel a lot of hunger and desire for more achievements," the Austrian, who has been linked with the top job at Liberty Media, said.

At the same time, Wolff announced that he will not be in Brazil this weekend for the penultimate race on the 2019 calendar.

"Brazil will be the first race since 2013 that I won’t attend," he said.

"With both championships secured, it gives me more time in Europe to focus on other open topics.

"It’s great to be able to do this and to know that the team will represent the three-pointed star in the best way possible both on and off the track."