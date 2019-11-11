11 November 2019
2020 F1 debut ’not realistic’ - Mick Schumacher
"If I got the chance, I would grab it"
Mick Schumacher says a 2020 Formula 1 race debut is not "realistic".
As reigning European F3 champion, the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, who is also a Ferrari academy driver, made his Formula 2 debut this year.
But Schumacher, 20, looks set to finish the season just twelfth overall.
"It was not an easy season," the German told Kolner Express newspaper.
"But you learn and grow from setbacks, and I have also learned never to give up."
Schumacher was speaking after receiving the ’Sportler mit Herz’ (athlete with a heart) award in Frankfurt.
He seemed to rule out stepping up to Formula 1 in 2020.
"If I got the chance, I would grab it," he said. "Unfortunately, it does not look realistic to go to Formula 1 next year."
