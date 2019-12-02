Top drivers should stay put for 2021 - Horner

The drivers at every top team should all keep their seats for 2021, according to Christian Horner.

2020 looks set to be a fascinating year for the ’silly season’, with Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull-Honda) all out of contract.

"Everyone should stay with their same team for the same money," Horner, the boss at Red Bull, smiled to the Dutch publication Formule 1.

"Lewis (Hamilton) is happy where he is, Max is happy here and fits well with us. Why should they change?

"We just have to give Max a good car next year so that we can keep him."

Indeed, the Verstappen camp has shown signs of looking around for 2021. At the same time, the signs are strong that Red Bull is poised for success.

"Do I worry about Red Bull? Yes I do," said Ferrari’s Mattia Binotto.

"They are improving, they have a good engine and they have a good chassis."

Horner agrees: "You have to see this year as a transition year for us, but the partnership with Honda is working very well already.

"And Max drove very well. I think this was his best season," he added.

"The rules are staying the same for 2020 so I hope that we can challenge Mercedes, who remain the benchmark."