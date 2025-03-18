Susie Wolff as FIA president ’impossible’ - Marko
"Perhaps later in her career"
Dr Helmut Marko says Red Bull will be stridently opposed to the idea of Susie Wolff running for FIA president.
Recent rumours have suggested that Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who instigated a short-lived investigation into conflict of interest between Susie and Toto Wolff’s current roles, may have a challenger in the FIA elections late this year.
1996 world champion Damon Hill reacted by saying Susie Wolff, currently head of the all-female F1 Academy series, would be a "perfect" successor for the controversial Ben Sulayem.
Her husband, Mercedes boss and co-owner Toto Wolff, issued a half-hearted denial.
"Not that I know of," he said when asked if Susie will run for FIA president.
"Susie is an entrepreneur with heart. She built the F1 Academy up to speed in a very short time and isn’t interested in working for the FIA.
"Someone started this rumour to create a stir," Toto added.
However, Kronen Zeitung newspaper also quoted Toto Wolff of saying about his wife’s potential FIA presidency: "Perhaps later in her career, when she’s older and has achieved everything she wants to."
Red Bull advisor Marko’s thoughts on the idea of the FIA president being married to a direct competitor, meanwhile, were brief and to the point: "Impossible," the 81-year-old declared.