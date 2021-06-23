Styrian GP || June 27 || 15h00 (Local time)

Styria & Austria GP 2021 - Aston Martin F1 preview

Team quotes

By Olivier Ferret

23 June 2021 - 09:17
Sebastian Vettel

“The goal is to continue our points-scoring form in Austria and maintain our consistency. It’s a great circuit to race at because it’s such a quick lap but with plenty of high-speed and difficult corners. It feels great when you can hook the car up for a lap. It is always challenging to race at the same circuit back-to-back because the margins become increasingly small the more laps we do, but that makes it exciting.”

Lance Stroll

“Overall, Paul Ricard was a positive weekend for the team. The car showed great race pace, which enabled me to bounce back from a tough qualifying session. We head to Austria with strong momentum and we’re hungry for more.”

Aston Martin F1 Team

Formula 1 news

Pics

Videos

