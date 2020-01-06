Stroll admits he must catch teammate Perez

Lance Stroll, the son of team owner Lawrence Stroll, says he knows he has to up his game at Racing Point alongside Sergio Perez in 2020.

"Sergio dominated me in qualifying, which is the main area I have to work on this season," the Canadian is quoted by France’s L’Equipe.

"He was better than me throughout the year so I have to improve," Stroll added.

He said Perez’s main advantage at present is "experience".

"Sergio has been in the team for several years, and we have a different driving style and approach to racing," said Stroll.

"He is very, very solid and strong mentally, and manages to be competitive both on Saturdays and Sundays. He has shown that for a long time.

"To optimise my performance, I have to work on certain points with the team. But it is great to be with Sergio and I am looking forward to benefitting from the experience we are making together," Stroll added.