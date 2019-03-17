Steiner ’happy’ with Ferrari-Alfa alliance

Gunther Steiner says he is "happy" with the ever closer alliance between Ferrari and the team formerly known as Sauber.

Steiner is the boss at Haas, the small American team that has a close technical collaboration with Ferrari.

However, Ferrari and ’Sauber’ are moving even more closely together, with the rebranding of the Swiss team as Alfa Romeo and rumours of a full buyout.

But Steiner is quoted by Speed Week as saying the Haas-Ferrari collaboration is still going strong.

"What happens with Sauber and Alfa Romeo is none of our business," he said.

"I don’t think I am in a position to tell Ferrari what to do. They know that I respect that and do not interfere.

"As long as we get what has been promised and what we have received so far, I am happy," Steiner added.