Staying in F1 beyond 2020 not decided - Marko

Dr Helmut Marko says that if Honda stays in F1 after 2020, Red Bull will stay as well.

The current ’Concorde Agreement’, which binds the teams to the sport, expires in December 2020.

Marko, a top Red Bull official, says whether Red Bull signs a new one depends on negotiations with Liberty Media.

"At the moment, no decision has been made," he told Auto Motor und Sport.

"We have no regulations, no agreement with the commercial rights holder, nothing.

"We are taking the same approach as Honda," said Marko.

Indeed, Red Bull and Honda have teamed up for a full works collaboration from 2019.

Marko said: "We are hoping that, finally, there will be clarity, and if Honda decides to stay after 2020, we will provide them with everything they need to participate."

And Marko said Red Bull’s attitude towards the V6 turbo ’power unit’ era has changed now that it is in collaboration with Honda.

"We always opposed the hybrid engines, but Honda wants to continue to work with this engine," he said.

"We changed our mind because Honda is our supplier now.

"For the first time in 14 years, we are treated as a factory team, which of course creates a completely different situation," added Marko.