Haas drivers admit putting on weight for 2019

F1 drivers will not look like ’The Hulk’ in 2019, even though the rules about driver weight have changed.

That is the claim of Haas driver Kevin Magnussen.

His teammate, Romain Grosjean, admits to have "overdone" his weight gain over the winter, as the rules now mandate a minimum of 80kg driver-plus-seat weight.

"With the freedom, I relaxed a little with the diet. It was fun!" Grosjean is quoted by Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

"It is much better for health and fitness," the Frenchman explained.

"I put some muscle on and need to trim down a little now before the first race. But I think the rule is a step in the right direction."

Even Grosjean’s teammate Magnussen says he has put on some weight.

"I am not one of the tallest drivers so I’ve never had to starve myself because the team suddenly made a floor that weighed a bit more," said the Dane.

"I’ve put on weight, but we’re talking about a kilo or two of muscle compared to where I ended the season. I do not expect anyone to turn up and look like The Hulk," Magnussen added.

"But I have trained differently than before, and the intensity has been different. I feel more fit and it’s a good feeling."