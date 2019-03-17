Sponsor comments about Red Bull ’alright’

Gunther Steiner says he is not alarmed by the statements being made by Haas’ controversial new title sponsor.

Eyebrows were already being raised about the legitimacy of Rich Energy, an energy drink run by a long-bearded Briton called William Storey.

On Twitter, Rich Energy said after the opening day of running in Barcelona: "Our first day in F1 and we are faster than Red Bull."

When asked about that bold statement, Haas boss Steiner said: "You enjoyed it?

"I haven’t seen it, but (press officer) Stuart keeps me well informed," he told Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

As for the comments about Red Bull, Steiner said he thinks it’s "alright".

Kevin Magnussen was also asked about the comments, and said: "William has great ambitions to challenge Red Bull not only on the track, but also in the energy drink industry.

"It’s probably not realistic to challenge Red Bull this year, but it’s the right goal to have and I don’t think there’s anything bad about those ambitions," he added.