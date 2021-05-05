Spain GP 2021 - Aston Martin F1 preview

Lap after lap, session after session; few – if any – Grand Prix circuits have played host to more Formula One laps than the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. The Spanish venue has become the traditional home of pre-season testing for a reason: it unstintingly challenges both the mechanical and aerodynamic aspects of a modern racing car. As such, it can be an important barometer for performance across the remainder of the year.

Lance Stroll

“Portugal wasn’t a great weekend for us – but we got plenty of track running and learned more about the development of the AMR21. We’ve seen how critical it is to extract the maximum from the car – especially in the tight and unpredictable midfield pack – we’ll be aiming for points again this weekend.”

Sebastian Vettel

“This weekend, I’ll have the upgrade Lance used in Portugal – which he felt was promising – so I’m looking forward to experiencing it for myself. Looking at the last race, it’s clear that we have better race pace than single-lap performance, so we’ll be looking to make improvements on Saturday to give us the best chance of points on Sunday. We all know Sunday afternoons at Barcelona can be tricky for overtaking, so it’s important that we maximise our opportunities where we can.”