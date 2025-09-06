South Africa clears gov’t hurdle for 2027 F1 return

Africa has taken another decisive step toward returning to the Formula 1 calendar.

South Africa’s cabinet this week approved the application of the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture to host a grand prix at Kyalami from 2027.

"South Africa will seek to host Formula 1 at Kyalami in 2027," minister Kumbudzo Ntshaweni confirmed. "The bid is fully funded by the South African private sector and, if successful, will contribute to job creation and economic development."

She added that the plan includes guarantees for an initial three-year deal through 2029.

Kyalami, north of Johannesburg, last hosted Formula 1 in 1993. The FIA has already approved plans to upgrade the circuit to Grade 1 standard, with work expected to finish next year.

The news comes as Formula 1 also confirmed one of its most historic events will remain on the calendar long-term, with Monaco’s street race extended until 2035.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali hailed the "unique vibe" of the glamorous Principality, while Prince Albert II said the new deal reflected Monaco’s "unique place in the international motorsport landscape".

The Monaco extension builds on an existing agreement that ran through 2031, meaning the sport’s oldest and most prestigious street race is now secure for another decade.