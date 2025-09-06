Lawson concedes Hadjar ’ready’ for Red Bull step

Liam Lawson has admitted that his Racing Bulls teammate Isack Hadjar is first in line to partner Max Verstappen at Red Bull Racing in 2026.

It is an awkward reality for the New Zealander, who began the season as Verstappen’s teammate but was ousted after just two grands prix and demoted to Red Bull’s junior team alongside fresher rookie Hadjar.

The Frenchman, 20, has since impressed mightily, even becoming France’s youngest ever podium-getter just a week ago - and is increasingly tipped to replace Yuki Tsunoda in the senior team.

"Yuki, Yuki, Yuki," Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko smiled after Friday practice at Monza, while refusing to confirm the Japanese driver’s 2026 fate.

"I can’t tell you if he’ll be driving for us next year. He did really well this time. It’s also a mental challenge," he added of Tsunoda’s task to cope with Verstappen as a benchmark.

"He just has to stay calm and act normal. We hope he finishes in the top ten in qualifying."

But clearly the long-term plan centres on Hadjar.

Lawson, 23, cannot deny the rise of his younger and less experienced teammate.

"I think he’s done really well this year," the New Zealander said. "He was on the podium this season, which is pretty spectacular, so he’s done really well."

Asked if Hadjar is ready for Red Bull, Lawson admitted: "In a way, I think many drivers always feel ready for the next step. I think he’s doing everything right at the moment. But it depends - on the position of the car next year, on how the car handles. That’s probably the most important thing for that team right now.

"So there are a lot of variables, but as a driver, he’s ready. He’s ready for Formula 1. And I think if you’re ready for Formula 1, you’re also ready for that car."

Technically, Lawson himself remains in contention for a Red Bull Racing return, but he played down that talk.

"Honestly, it’s not really something I think about," he said. "I don’t know when a decision will be made or what’s going on.

"We as drivers are focused on these races - that’s all I’m thinking about right now. We still have nine races left this year, and a lot can happen."

For now, Lawson is simply intent on staying on the grid full-stop.

"For me, it’s about securing a seat in Formula 1," he admitted. "It’s been a very hectic year after everything, so I’m more focused on securing a seat and having a good, strong second half of the season."