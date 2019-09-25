2 October 2019
Current drivers ’future of McLaren’ - Seidl
"I see a lot of potential in both of them"
Search
McLaren boss Andreas Seidl says the British team is more than happy with its current race drivers.
Having only started at Woking in May, by July Seidl had counted McLaren out of the ’silly season’ by announcing that Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris are staying.
"We have no doubts about seeing these two drivers as our future," he told AS newspaper.
"Having that clarity is fantastic for us and will help us improve as a team."
Seidl said Spaniard Sainz is a "key element" for the development of the car. "When you hear him speak, you would think he has an engineering degree," he said.
"I see a lot of potential in both of them," he added.
"They are the future of this team, now it’s up to us to improve and give them a better car."
McLaren
29 September 2019
add_circle McLaren turned down ’strategic partnership’ with Renault
28 September 2019
add_circle McLaren to be powered by Mercedes-Benz from 2021
28 September 2019
add_circle Renault and McLaren have agreed not to renew their F1 engine supply contract
25 September 2019
add_circle Russia 2019 - GP preview - McLaren
More on McLaren
Formula 1 news
2 October 2019
add_circle Senna would hate F1 driver penalties - Ramirez
2 October 2019
add_circle Current drivers ’future of McLaren’ - Seidl
2 October 2019
add_circle Leclerc contributing to Ferrari tension - Marko
2 October 2019
add_circle Haas not pulling out of F1
2 October 2019