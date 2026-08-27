Schumacher tells Ferrari duo to settle row

Ralf Schumacher says Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc need to resolve their growing Ferrari tensions behind closed doors after the team orders controversy at Zandvoort.

Hamilton was furious after losing time behind Leclerc, while Ferrari declined to order the Monegasque aside immediately.

Hamilton later apologised for the tone of his radio and television criticism, but Schumacher believes the underlying issue remains.

"They both definitely need to get into a two-person rowing boat and learn to paddle in the same direction," he told Sky Deutschland.

"Two distinct personalities clashed, and I can imagine that their interactions are anything but harmonious. You can see that in their radio communication."

"I find that suboptimal - I think it needs to be resolved internally."

Schumacher said both drivers have contributed to the tension.

"It goes both ways," said the former F1 driver. "Lewis Hamilton, as we know, is very politically astute, he’ll use the radio and try his luck."

"Conversely, Leclerc has also asked a few times, but he didn’t want to at the time. They both need to sit down and talk, and the boss needs to put his foot down."

"Ultimately, it’s about the brand, not the drivers."

Schumacher said he could understand Hamilton’s frustration but was much less impressed by the public criticism.

"At his age and with his standing, one could handle it a little differently," he said.

"Publicly criticising his team, something like that would have been unthinkable in the past. It was an absolute no-go."

Still, Schumacher also praised Hamilton’s recent turnaround.

"Lewis has turned things around. Nobody would have expected that last year."

"Hats off to him. He’s incredibly fit for his age, he’s giving it his all."

Former Ferrari driver Jean Alesi is similarly critical of Hamilton’s reaction, calling the on-radio and media comments "inappropriate".

"Admittedly, Charles didn’t immediately give way, but I don’t think that was the reason why Ferrari missed out on a podium finish in Zandvoort," he told Corriere della Sera.

"It’s simply that Lewis has a strong personality, he’s an asset to Ferrari, no question, but he also commands a certain amount of respect. I remind us, and him too, that Ferrari is Ferrari."

"That demands respect - even if you don’t immediately comply with Hamilton’s demands."