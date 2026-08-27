Horner ’vindicated’ as accuser loses new F1 role

Christian Horner reportedly feels "vindicated" after the woman who accused him during the Red Bull scandal was dismissed from a subsequent motorsport role.

According to The Sun, the British woman lost the new job after less than a year, with the newspaper citing "trust issues" and a "lack of discretion".

The publication does not identify either the woman or her latest employer, and says the company declined to comment on "personnel matters".

A source told The Sun that Horner has privately told friends he feels "vindicated" by the development.

The woman left Red Bull last October following the long-running controversy, reportedly with a substantial financial settlement.

Horner himself was cleared of wrongdoing through Red Bull’s internal process before eventually leaving the team last year.

The latest development comes as Horner prepares to return more prominently to the public eye with the release of his memoir, Drive, on October 22, followed by a UK promotional tour.