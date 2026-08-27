Official: Alpine F1 confirm Colapinto contract extension for 2027

BWT Alpine Formula One Team is delighted to finalise its driver line-up for the 2027 FIA Formula One World Championship season with Franco Colapinto remaining with the team alongside Pierre Gasly.

This season has truly been a breakout for Franco with 19 world championship points already attained in 2026, scoring in six of the 12 Grands Prix so far. After a tenth-place finish in China, Franco followed that up with what was a career best finish of seventh in Miami in May.

He then eclipsed that achievement a fortnight later with a superb sixth place finish in Montréal; a drive which required maturity, tenacity and natural talent at the wheel. Franco has continued to develop a great working relationship with the team and has truly settled at Enstone for which he views as his true home in Formula One.

Franco’s commitment to 2027, and the team’s mutual trust in him, underlines its ambitions for the future. As the team seeks further stability and forward momentum across the board, consistency in its driver line-up epitomises its intentions as Franco and Pierre remain together for a third season in 2027.

The duo has formed a strong relationship since 2025 when the Argentinian made his debut alongside Pierre at the 2025 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

On-track, the pair, matched with an improved chassis-power unit package, has elevated the team to P6 in the Constructors’ Championship this year after a strong first-half to the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship season, which has included double points finishes on four occasions: China, Canada, Barcelona and Great Britain.

At 23-years-old, and with 38 starts to his name, Franco is really thriving in the pinnacle of motorsport. Alongside Pierre, one of the most experienced drivers on the grid in Formula One and often seen as the ideal team-mate for Franco, the combination provides the perfect match-up to drive the team forwards into the future.

Almost exactly twelve months ago, it was Pierre’s big news heading into Monza race week as he laid down his faith and commitment in the team. Now Franco has his moment as the team prepares for the Italian Grand Prix next weekend. He heads to Monza buoyed by the fact he will have the upgraded A526 package available to race, alongside the elation of his continuation with the team going into next season.

Flavio Briatore: “We are very happy to confirm our driver line-up for 2027 with Franco staying as a race driver alongside Pierre. For me, having consistency is very important. We are now settled from a driver point of view and I have said many times that, while this is an important piece of the puzzle, the most significant we have to get right is designing and building a fast race car which absolutely remains our number one priority. We have seen Franco truly grow and mature into a great driver this year. His results in Miami and Montréal especially confirmed what I already knew: Franco belongs in Formula One and he belongs at this team. I expect both Franco, and Pierre, to continue doing a fantastic job on track and for the entire team to push relentlessly until we are fighting, and winning, at the front end of this sport.”

Franco Colapinto: “I am very pleased to remain with this team in 2027. I feel very happy and very settled here and it’s been even better that we have made significant progress this year compared to last. We have a lot more milestones to reach and I know the team is working so hard in finding performance and making the car better and better. Our long-term goals are obvious – to compete and win - and I am grateful to the team, Flavio and Steve, for the trust placed in me to be one of its drivers going into the future. I’m looking forward to seeing how everything plays out and focusing on my job on-track first and foremost.”