Schumacher sees Hamilton-Ferrari ’power struggle’

Ralf Schumacher believes Lewis Hamilton’s relationship with Ferrari is becoming increasingly tense, describing signs of an internal power struggle around the seven time world champion.

"I think things aren’t going quite smoothly between him and the team," Schumacher said on Sky Deutschland.

"There’s a bit of an internal power struggle going on. There’s some sort of infighting going on."

Schumacher nevertheless praised Hamilton’s performance in Singapore.

"Considering that his teammate Charles Leclerc loves street circuits, Lewis Hamilton did a strong job," he said.

But he believes Hamilton’s decision to ignore Ferrari’s strategy call exposed a real issue.

"Lewis needs to become part of the team," said Schumacher, whose brother Michael won five consecutive world championships in red.

"He’s trying to overshadow everything and be the boss. I have the feeling that things aren’t entirely smooth and harmonious with Fred Vasseur."

Schumacher warned that Ferrari cannot function if individual power battles overtake the team’s interests.

"If internal competition becomes more important than the brand and the progress of the team, things will eventually get complicated," said the German.

"If the harmony isn’t there, then Ferrari won’t work."