Horner reveals moves for Alonso, Leclerc, Sainz

Christian Horner has revealed that, before his departure, Red Bull considered Fernando Alonso, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz as possible teammates for Max Verstappen.

In his forthcoming book Drive, Horner says Alonso directly expressed interest during the 2024 Japanese GP.

"Fernando even told me that he really wanted to drive alongside Max the following season," he wrote.

But Horner says Dr Helmut Marko then made clear the move would not happen.

He next turned to Leclerc.

"I thought he could be the perfect driver for us," Horner continued.

"He was fast, strong over one lap, and had a determined character."

Again, Horner says Marko shut the idea down.

"Just like with Fernando, it wasn’t going to happen," he recounted.

Horner insists Verstappen himself was not behind that decision.

"I knew immediately that that order did not come from Max," said Horner.

He also revealed that Sainz later visited his home to discuss a possible Red Bull move - for 2026.

"He was an experienced Grand Prix driver, a team player, and I knew he would work his socks off for the team," Horner said of the now Williams driver.