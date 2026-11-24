Jacques Villeneuve says the trailer for a new film about his legendary father Gilles brought him to tears, although he has yet to watch the full production.

’Villeneuve: The Rise of a Legend’ follows Gilles’ journey to Formula 1, and has already generated nearly $1 million at the Quebec box office in just five days.

"I’m happy that this film is being released and tells my father’s story. I can’t wait to relive our story," the 1997 world champion told Le Journal de Montreal.

"The trailer brought back a lot of memories and tears. It’s touching."

Villeneuve, who was just 11 when his father died at Zolder in 1982, welcomed the decision to tell the story without excessive family interference.

"That wasn’t the goal, and that’s perfectly fine. We weren’t there to polish things either," he said, explaining that the family had consented to the production without demanding script approval.

His sister Melanie was involved as a co-producer.

Villeneuve also recalled an amusing childhood memory of the family’s arrival in Europe during the 1970s.

"With the accent, he was trying to order a Coke. They never understood him. It put him through hell," he laughed, remembering his father’s struggles with the language barrier.

The 55-year-old said his busy schedule racing Porsches, working as an F1 television pundit and raising seven children had kept him from seeing the film.

He nevertheless promised to watch it as soon as possible.