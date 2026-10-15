Rossi relishes chance to race Verstappen

Valentino Rossi says he never expected to line up against Max Verstappen, but is relishing the chance when the Formula 1 star uses his only free weekend for the GT World Challenge finale at Portimao.

Rossi, who races for Team WRT in a BMW alongside Max Hesse, told Sky Italia that Verstappen’s presence this weekend will raise the level considerably.

"It’s going to be great," said the MotoGP legend.

"At the same time, it is a big problem, because he will undoubtedly be incredibly fast," Rossi laughed.

"But of course, first and foremost, it’s going to be fantastic. I never thought I would ever race against Max Verstappen."

Rossi, 47, said he would happily use the opportunity to learn.

"I hope I get the chance to follow him so I can see how he’s driving," said the Italian.

Verstappen is equally enthusiastic about seeing Rossi on the grid.

"He’s a really great guy, so I hope I can catch up with him," said the Red Bull driver.

"It’s nice, but I hope not to see him in the race. That’s normally a good sign," Verstappen laughed.

The Portimao appearance means Verstappen will effectively race seven weekends in a row, with the GT event falling between two heavy Formula 1 runs.