Schumacher must do well in F2 next year - Lehto

Mick Schumacher has no choice other than to do a second season in Formula 2 next year.

That is the view of former F1 driver JJ Lehto, who told the Finnish newspaper Iltalehti that Michael Schumacher’s son may even have been under consideration for a 2020 debut with Alfa Romeo.

However, 20-year-old Schumacher is set to finish just 12th overall in his debut season of F2.

"You’re only as good as your last race," Lehto, who was once Michael Schumacher’s teammate at Benetton in the mid 90s, said.

"There were a lot of ups and downs with the results. So the speculation about Formula 1 stopped for him.

"Now he needs to do a good season in Formula 2 next year."

Lehto says he has nothing against Schumacher eventually making his way onto the F1 grid.

"Yes, the guy has talent," he said. "But a lot still has to be developed before he achieves his goal of getting to Formula 1.

"The name helps with that, but you also have to win championships."